Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

Covia stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. 5,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. Covia has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVIA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covia by 3,202.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,059,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Covia by 273.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 225,587 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Covia by 9.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Covia in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Covia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

