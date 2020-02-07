Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,203.61

Craneware plc (LON:CRW)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,203.61 and traded as low as $1,850.00. Craneware shares last traded at $1,850.00, with a volume of 16,391 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRW. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of Craneware in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Craneware in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price on shares of Craneware in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of Craneware in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $503.00 million and a P/E ratio of 34.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,239.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,203.48.

In related news, insider Will Whitehorn acquired 1,171 shares of Craneware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,550 ($33.54) per share, with a total value of £29,860.50 ($39,279.79).

Craneware Company Profile (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

