Cred (LBA) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.30 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Cred token can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Huobi and OKEx. Cred has a market cap of $15.30 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cred has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.02 or 0.03043329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00214332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00030805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00133163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, UEX, IDEX, Huobi, Kyber Network, Bibox, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

