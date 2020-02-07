Credit Suisse Group Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,010.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $930.00 to $1,010.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,010.00 price target (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $868.00 price target (up previously from $830.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $590.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $862.61.

CMG stock traded up $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $857.00. 689,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,047. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $566.68 and a 12 month high of $893.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $858.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $817.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

