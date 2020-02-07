Credit Suisse Group Lowers Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEP. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 167.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,584.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 28.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,820,000 after buying an additional 56,783 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.