Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Redburn Partners raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $13.09 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 245.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

