Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Redburn Partners raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $13.09 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.