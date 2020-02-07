Credit Suisse Group Raises L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $252.00

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $235.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.65.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $225.98 on Wednesday. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $155.92 and a fifty-two week high of $228.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.