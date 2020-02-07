Credit Suisse Group Raises L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $252.00

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $235.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.65.
Shares of LHX opened at $225.98 on Wednesday. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $155.92 and a fifty-two week high of $228.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.
In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
L3Harris Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.