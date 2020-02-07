Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from to in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. 13,386,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,799,104. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,198.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,409,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,049.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $5,023,008.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,863,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,335,751 shares of company stock worth $9,348,039. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

