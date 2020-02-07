Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Shares Down 2.2%

Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.92, 482,649 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 512,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.