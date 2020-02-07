Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Shares Down 10.7%

Crossword Cybersecurity PLC (LON:CCS)’s stock price dropped 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 351 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.93), 1,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.52).

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 453.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 478.12.

About Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS)

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc commercializes cyber security related technologies. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, a Software-as-a-Service solution that enables medium and large companies to assess and monitor the cyber security risks of their supplier base. It also provides software engineering and cyber security consulting services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.