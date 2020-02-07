Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Shares Up 1.2%

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.70, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile (TSE:CRWN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

