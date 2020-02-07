Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Down 5.4% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $820,181.00 and approximately $1,023.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003471 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026578 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00260332 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00037594 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000704 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 221.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001158 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,579,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,414,855 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

