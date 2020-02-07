CSG Limited (ASX:CSV) Insider Mark Bayliss Buys 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

CSG Limited (ASX:CSV) insider Mark Bayliss bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,550,000.00 ($1,099,290.78).
The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $137.02 million and a P/E ratio of -43.57. CSG Limited has a one year low of A$0.13 ($0.09) and a one year high of A$0.31 ($0.22).
About CSG
Recommended Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for CSG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.