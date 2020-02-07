CSG Limited (ASX:CSV) Insider Mark Bayliss Buys 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

CSG Limited (ASX:CSV) insider Mark Bayliss bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,550,000.00 ($1,099,290.78).

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $137.02 million and a P/E ratio of -43.57. CSG Limited has a one year low of A$0.13 ($0.09) and a one year high of A$0.31 ($0.22).

About CSG

CSG Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides print and business technology solutions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in Business Solutions, Finance Solutions, and Other segments. The company offers managed print solutions, including multifunction devices, desktop devices, and managed print products; and digital display solutions, such as interactive display screens, indoor digital screens and signage, retail display and video conferencing products, window facing digital screens, large screen business monitors, reception screens, and business monitors, as well as digital menus, and restaurant displays and signage.

