CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $461.96 million.CTS also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.35-1.60 EPS.

CTS stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.13. 68,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,536. The company has a market cap of $996.97 million, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.26. CTS has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.46 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CTS will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on shares of CTS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

