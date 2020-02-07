Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $214.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.24.

NYSE CMI traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.40. Cummins has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

