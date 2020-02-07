Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMI. ValuEngine downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on Cummins in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.69.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.09. 41,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day moving average is $168.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,374,000 after acquiring an additional 98,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,506,000 after acquiring an additional 94,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

