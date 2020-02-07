CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 132,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 366,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $71.46. 4,321,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,579. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.