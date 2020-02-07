DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

CBFV has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. 306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,153.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 237.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

