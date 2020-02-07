DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.00

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 75904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

