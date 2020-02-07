Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Trading 9.2% Higher

Shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.31, approximately 1,039,164 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,710,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

DARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Dare Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Dare Bioscience alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Dare Bioscience Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dare Bioscience by 293.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dare Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dare Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Dare Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dare Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.