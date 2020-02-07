DATA (DTA) 1-Day Volume Hits $463,866.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, UEX and Huobi. DATA has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $463,866.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DATA has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.51 or 0.02987401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00221909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00131612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About DATA

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,924,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, UEX, Bibox, Huobi, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

