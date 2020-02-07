Databroker Market Capitalization Tops $1.51 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Databroker token can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $7,215.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.56 or 0.05871102 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024911 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00129729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00038219 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003098 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Databroker is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

