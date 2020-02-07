Datawallet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $96,298.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $368,132.00 and approximately $96,298.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, BitForex and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.14 or 0.03013639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00223125 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033824 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00130540 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, BitForex, Cobinhood, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

