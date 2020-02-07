DCC (LON:DCC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6,194.00

DCC plc (LON:DCC) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6,194 ($81.48) and last traded at GBX 6,217.27 ($81.78), with a volume of 34933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,294 ($82.79).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DCC from GBX 8,640 ($113.65) to GBX 8,312 ($109.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on DCC from GBX 8,450 ($111.15) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 7,108 ($93.50) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. DCC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,916.38 ($104.14).

Get DCC alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,444.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,739.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.