DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $60.53 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,174 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 219,468 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $60,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Nomura increased their price target on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.96.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,323. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $259.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

