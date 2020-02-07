DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 507,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,670 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $81,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.6% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $423,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $206,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

MSI stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,058. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $182.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.05.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.