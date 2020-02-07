DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 468,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,773,000 after purchasing an additional 364,366 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 609.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.51. The company had a trading volume of 193,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,839. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $122.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

