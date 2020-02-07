DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 336,340 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $55,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,804,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

GILD traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,767,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,655,996. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,552. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

