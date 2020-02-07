DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 207,706 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 207,706 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $67,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,356,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,945,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,830,000 after buying an additional 985,612 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,340,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,559.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 571,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 561,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.42.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.5605 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

