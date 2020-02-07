DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 254,891 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,258,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,891 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $33,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.29. 1,259,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,699. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

