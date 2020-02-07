Dell (NYSE:DELL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Get Dell alerts:

DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.21.

DELL stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.62. 4,722,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,704. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21. Dell has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,874,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,291,520 shares of company stock worth $67,649,651. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 112,348.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,208 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 57.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,081,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,175 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the third quarter worth about $52,623,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 16,951.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 837,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after acquiring an additional 832,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter worth about $27,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dell (DELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.