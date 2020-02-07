Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-5.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.Deluxe also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.50-5.95 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Deluxe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deluxe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

DLX traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.60. 230,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,422. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.39. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $54.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

In other Deluxe news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $97,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

