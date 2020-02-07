Derby & Company Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Derby & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 799.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,192 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,256. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.08. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $98.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.