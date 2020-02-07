Derby & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Derby & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.7% of Derby & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,322,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

VOE traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,992. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $103.58 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

