Derby & Company Inc. Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Derby & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Derby & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.73. 435,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,412. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $269.47 and a 12 month high of $335.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.09 and a 200 day moving average of $308.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.