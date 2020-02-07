Derby & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,760 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Derby & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,916,000 after acquiring an additional 42,812 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 373,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 252,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,215 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.43. 17,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,516. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.26.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.