Dero (DERO) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Dero has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $734,082.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000233 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,331,713 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

