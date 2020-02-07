Deutsche Bank Boosts Just Eat (LON:JE) Price Target to GBX 820

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price objective on Just Eat and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Just Eat from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 793.47 ($10.44).

Shares of Just Eat stock opened at GBX 861 ($11.33) on Tuesday. Just Eat has a 12 month low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 148.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 858.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 754.87.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

