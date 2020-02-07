Deutsche Bank Increases National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target to GBX 1,060

National Grid (LON:NG) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their price target on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.63) price target (up from GBX 900 ($11.84)) on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 960 ($12.63) price target on National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 983.08 ($12.93).

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 1,028 ($13.52) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 973.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 898.91. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,018.30 ($13.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 16.57 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.12%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

