Deutsche Bank Increases United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Price Target to GBX 1,070

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UU. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded United Utilities Group to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered United Utilities Group to a reduce rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 900.30 ($11.84).

United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 992.20 ($13.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 744.20 ($9.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,010.20 ($13.29). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 975.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 863.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 21.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.93%.

In other news, insider Russ Houlden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.40), for a total transaction of £43,350 ($57,024.47).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

