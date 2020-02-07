Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €18.70 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €18.70 ($21.74) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DTE. Barclays set a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Independent Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.33 ($18.99).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €14.85 ($17.27) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.04.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

