Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cfra increased their target price on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,119. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $153.34 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 61.63%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

