Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 256.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 2.8% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Progressive by 44.9% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 119,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,990,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $676,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $83.56. The stock had a trading volume of 114,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,535. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

