Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $708,000 Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 278.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 8.2% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TIF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.10. 93,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TIF. ValuEngine lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

