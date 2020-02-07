Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,089 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,868. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

