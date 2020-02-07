Diamant Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.5% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in Boeing by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.28.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,339,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,445. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.95. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $185.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.