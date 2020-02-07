DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Receives €17.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.25 ($20.06).

DIC has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($22.79) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of DIC traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €16.28 ($18.93). 261,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.18. DIC Asset has a one year low of €9.30 ($10.81) and a one year high of €17.08 ($19.86).

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

