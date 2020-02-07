Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $236,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

DBD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.52. 712,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,162. The firm has a market cap of $926.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.82. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

