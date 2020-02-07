Dimension Chain One Day Volume Reaches $2.67 Million (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Dimension Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00003173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. Dimension Chain has a total market cap of $76.06 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022231 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io . The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain . Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo

Dimension Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

