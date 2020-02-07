Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,722.69

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,722.69 and traded as high as $1,967.00. Diploma shares last traded at $1,964.00, with a volume of 108,890 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPLM shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diploma to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diploma to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC increased their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,605 ($21.11) to GBX 1,775 ($23.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,629.38 ($21.43).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,980.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,730.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Diploma PLC will post 6497.0006283 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $8.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson purchased 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,941 ($25.53) per share, with a total value of £158,637.93 ($208,679.20).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

